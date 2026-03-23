Assam Polling Stations to Offer Mobile Phone Deposit on Election Day

Under the new system, mobile phones will be permitted within 100 metres of a polling station only in switched-off mode.

Before entering the polling station, voters must hand over their switched-off phone to a designated volunteer, who will issue a pre-numbered token in return.

Once voting is done, the voter returns the token and collects their phone. Importantly, the phone must remain switched off until the voter has moved beyond the 100-metre perimeter around the polling station.