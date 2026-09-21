Election observers review Nagaon bypoll readiness, stress clean campaigning and strict spending norms

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A crucial election preparedness meeting was held on Friday afternoon with representatives of candidates whose nominations have been declared valid for the forthcoming by-election to the 9 Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, with the objective of ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in a transparent, free, fair and peaceful manner.

The meeting was attended by General Observer Amar Kushwaha and Expenditure Observer Vasuki Nath Jha, appointed by the Election Commission of India, along with Nagaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer Aranyak Saikia.

During the meeting, the General Observer explained the importance of the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India and highlighted how its proper implementation helps maintain a healthy and peaceful electoral environment. He urged all political parties and candidates to conduct their election campaigns in a clean, disciplined and orderly manner. The Expenditure Observer subsequently explained the importance of maintaining proper records of election-related expenditure and strictly adhering to the financial limits prescribed by the Election Commission.

The District Commissioner and District Election Officer briefed the participants on the overall preparations being undertaken by the district administration. He also discussed the arrangements for the safe custody of voting machines, facilities being provided at polling stations and security measures being taken to maintain law and order during the election. Additional Commissioners Dipankar Barman and Kamaljit Sharma, Election Officer Pratisha Dutta and other administrative officials were present at the meeting. Representatives of various political parties and candidates also actively participated in the election preparedness meeting.

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