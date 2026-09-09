Election Review Meet Held in Morigaon Ahead of Nagaon LS Bye-Poll on October 6

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Following the official declaration of the bye-election schedule for the Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an election review meeting was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon. The Election Commission of India has scheduled October 6, 2026, as the date of polling and October 9, 2026, as the date of counting of votes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election. The review meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Srishti Singh.

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