Rash driving, lack of maintenance mar ASTC electric bus services in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The green-coloured electrical buses were launched recently in the city of Guwahati to ensure the smooth movement of the large number of daily commuters. But within just 4 months of their launch, these electric buses are already showing signs of neglect and lack of maintenance.

Although these state-of-the-art buses were procured at a high cost to ensure a reduction in pollution and a smooth journey for citizens, the drivers are often seen engaging in very risky driving. They are often seen overtaking or changing lanes without giving the appropriate signals. Also, they often move or brake abruptly without any signals, causing risks for other vehicles on the road. Driving at high speeds and risky manoeuvres while navigating through busy roads seems to be a daily affair for these drivers. Accidents with these electric buses involved are also not rare in the city, raising questions regarding the experience and training of the drivers. A resident of the Shantipur locality of the city said, "These green buses stop abruptly in front of the Shantipur Main Road, near the HDFC Bank Bharalumukh branch, causing problems for vehicles coming out of the road onto the main road. It has become their habit, and these drivers and conductors pay no heed even if we blow the horn."

Another key problem faced by commuters is the lack of regular cleaning and maintenance. Since these buses do not have openable windows, the operation of the AC is essential to ensure ease of breathing. But many of these vehicles now do not have a functioning AC, causing massive breathing problems for the passengers, especially when the bus is overloaded with passengers.

A daily commuter mentioned, "These buses were very good when they were launched four months ago by the CM. But now most of them are very dirty, as they are hardly ever cleaned. Also, the AC system is hardly ever operated nowadays, causing a suffocation-like situation inside the bus. The condition is way worse when the temperatures are higher, especially during this ongoing heatwave."

Also Read: Assam: ASTC’s E-Bus Project faces operational challenges (sentinelassam.com)