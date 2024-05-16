Elephant calf rescued from well by forest department at Karekura under Chhaygaon LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A jumbo calf that fell into a well, was rescued by the forest department at Karekura under Chhaygaon LAC on Tuesday night.

According to locals, a herd of wild elephants was roaming from the forest to Karekura area at night when a calf fell into a well near the residence of a local. Foresters were immediately tipped-off and the rescue operation was launched.

It is suspected the calf got separated from the herd and fell into the well during pre-dawn hours. The calf was later reunited with the herd.

Earlier on, responding promptly to the distress call, Dipen Deka, the dedicated forest officer overseeing the Kulshi Forest Range, swiftly mobilized a team of forest personnel to the scene. Working hand in hand with the vigilant villagers, they orchestrated a daring rescue mission to extricate the stranded elephant calf from its perilous predicament.

Despite the late hour, the combined efforts of the forest officials and the local community bore fruit as they succeeded in hoisting the bewildered calf to safety, unscathed by its harrowing ordeal. Remarkably, the rescuers noted that the calf appeared remarkably unfazed, a testament to the efficient execution of the rescue operation.

Speaking on the successful outcome, Dipen Deka lauded the invaluable contribution of the villagers, emphasizing their crucial role in fostering harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. "This heartwarming incident underscores the deep-rooted understanding and mutual respect shared between the villagers and the wild inhabitants of our forests," remarked Deka, visibly pleased with the outcome.

