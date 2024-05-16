Assam: Wild Elephant Calf Rescued in Assam's Karekura Forest

BOKO: Assam state Forest officials recently joined forces with local residents to rescue a young wild elephant in distress. The heartwarming incident unfolded in Karekura Forest village, nestled within the Kamrup district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The incident ensued late one night when a herd of majestic wild elephants traversed the area, their routine disrupted by an unforeseen mishap. Amidst their journey, one of the calves stumbled into an open well near a local residence, triggering a flurry of concern among villagers who promptly alerted the forest department.

Responding promptly to the distress call, Dipen Deka, the dedicated forest officer overseeing the Kulshi Forest Range, swiftly mobilized a team of forest personnel to the scene. Working hand in hand with the vigilant villagers, they orchestrated a daring rescue mission to extricate the stranded elephant calf from its perilous predicament.

Despite the late hour, the combined efforts of the forest officials and the local community bore fruit as they succeeded in hoisting the bewildered calf to safety, unscathed by its harrowing ordeal. Remarkably, the rescuers noted that the calf appeared remarkably unfazed, a testament to the efficient execution of the rescue operation.

Speaking on the successful outcome, Dipen Deka lauded the invaluable contribution of the villagers, emphasizing their crucial role in fostering harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. "This heartwarming incident underscores the deep-rooted understanding and mutual respect shared between the villagers and the wild inhabitants of our forests," remarked Deka, visibly pleased with the outcome.

Elaborating further, Deka highlighted the proactive measures undertaken by the villagers under the purview of the Kulshi Forest Office, noting their proactive approach in mitigating human-elephant conflicts. "The villagers' unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and their prompt communication with the forest department have significantly minimized instances of conflict in our region," added Deka, underscoring the pivotal role of community engagement in preserving biodiversity.

With a sense of relief and gratitude, the rescued elephant calf was gently ushered back into its natural habitat, where it was joyously reunited with its awaiting herd. As the tranquil forests of Karekura reverberated with the echoes of a successful rescue mission, the heartening tale serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact that collective action can wield in safeguarding our precious wildlife heritage.