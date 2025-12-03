Elephant herd rampage continues in Kheroni; 20-year-old killed, farmer injured

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong remains under siege by a massive herd of nearly 100 wild elephants, with tragedy striking again on Monday when a girl lost her life and a farmer was left battling for his life. In a horrific incident on Monday evening (around 7 pm), 20-year-old Khusbu Rajbhar, daughter of Dewandra Rajbhar of Bagisadubi village under Kheroni police station, was trampled to death in the courtyard of her own home. Locals said that a lone elephant that had strayed from the main herd charged at her without warning around dusk, killing her instantly. The same elephant had been wreaking havoc in Bagisadubi since early Monday morning. Hours before Khusbu’s death, it attacked local farmer Mansingh Chauhan (45 years) and his son Ankit Chauhan while they were harvesting pulses in their field. The elephant charged from behind, leaving Mansingh with severe injuries, including fractured ribs and a badly damaged left leg. He was rushed to HAMM Hospital in Hojai, where his condition remains critical. In a separate incident the previous night, another section of the herd stormed 2 No. Watijor village near Forest Bazar and completely destroyed three houses of the same extended family. The affected homes belong to Jasu Malakar, Narendra Malakar (two houses), and Chandan Malakar (one house). The elephants demolished houses, broke furniture, and consumed large quantities of stored rice and food grains.

