Assam: Young Woman Killed as Wild Elephant Rampages Through Kheroni Area

Kheroni: A tragic incident unfolded in the sprawling Kheroni region of West Karbi Anglong district after a wild elephant went on a violent rampage, leaving one young woman dead and causing widespread panic among villagers.
The victim has been identified as Shusbu Kumari (22), daughter of Dev Kumar Rajbhar of Bagichadubi village. According to locals, the wild elephant entered the residential area around midnight and attacked the young woman in the courtyard of her house before anyone could react. She reportedly died on the spot due to the severity of the injuries.
Villagers stated that the elephant continued to move through nearby settlements, damaging fences, gardens, triggering fear across the region. As of the time of reporting, the animal had been sighted moving toward nearby farmlands, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and dread.
Residents expressed deep frustration, saying this is not the first such incident in Kheroni. Elephant incursions have become frequent, yet no effective measures have been taken by the forest department, despite repeated appeals for intervention.