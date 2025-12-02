Assam: Young Woman Killed as Wild Elephant Rampages Through Kheroni Area

Kheroni: A tragic incident unfolded in the sprawling Kheroni region of West Karbi Anglong district after a wild elephant went on a violent rampage, leaving one young woman dead and causing widespread panic among villagers.

The victim has been identified as Shusbu Kumari (22), daughter of Dev Kumar Rajbhar of Bagichadubi village. According to locals, the wild elephant entered the residential area around midnight and attacked the young woman in the courtyard of her house before anyone could react. She reportedly died on the spot due to the severity of the injuries.