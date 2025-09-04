Emergency peace meet held by DC Smti. Nirola Phangchopi in missing person case

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: An emergency peace meeting was convened on Wednesday at the Circuit House in Diphu following the case of a missing person reported on August 30 in the Manja area. The meeting, chaired by District Commissioner Smti. Nirola Phangchopi, ACS, brought together senior officials and community leaders to ensure peace and unity in Karbi Anglong. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kr. Saikia, Additional District Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Utpal Dimasa, DIPRO, KAAC representatives, and leaders of the two concerned community organisations attended the session.

DC Phangchopi appealed to all organisations to maintain peace and harmony, stressing the importance of cooperation among communities, police, and administration. She assured a fair and thorough investigation into the case while cautioning against third-party interference.

Community leaders extended full support to the district administration and pledged to safeguard unity in the district. SSP Saikia informed that a case was registered on the day of the incident, five suspects are already in custody, and around 25–30 personnel are engaged in search operations. He urged citizens not to spread rumours or provocative messages on social media, underlining that external elements would not be allowed to disrupt peace.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from the administration and community leaders to preserve harmony and progress in Karbi Anglong, with the DC reiterating that the administration is open to addressing people’s concerns directly.

