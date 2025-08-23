Former Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Executive Member joins BJP

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A significant political development unfolded in West Karbi Anglong on Friday as the former Executive Member and Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) from the 07 Kaipil Constituency, Rensing Bey, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass joining programme. The event was graced by the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang, alongside other prominent figures, including BJP West Karbi Anglong District Committee President Radip Ronghang, Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, several KAAC MACs, board chairmen, and office bearers of the BJP district committee.

The joining ceremony marked a strengthening of the BJP’s presence in the region, with the former MAC’s decision reflecting growing support for the party and Ronghang in Karbi Anglong. The event underscored the BJP’s continued efforts to expand its influence in the autonomous district, which operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Later in the day, a certificate distribution ceremony for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) was held under the Donkamokam Town Committee in West Karbi Anglong. KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang led the event, joined by office bearers of the Donkamokam Town Committee. The ceremony aimed to provide housing support to beneficiaries, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving urban living conditions in the region.

These events highlight the ongoing developmental and political activities in West Karbi Anglong, with the KAAC and BJP working collaboratively to address local needs and promote inclusive growth.

