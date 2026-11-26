A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Padma Shri awardee and eminent Assamese litterateur Eli Ahmed, popularly known as the ‘Dikhow Kanya,’ was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Sivasagar district committee of Bagh Hazarika Jagaran Mancha, Assam, on November 24.

The award was presented to the celebrated writer at Jyoti Griha, located at Hatipoty in Geleki, in a solemn ceremony attended by several distinguished personalities from the literary, cultural, and social fields.

Accepting the honour, Eli Ahmed said, “People must stand by one another and work together to take forward cultural activities.”

An emotional moment marked the programme when noted poet Shamsul Barik and his associates performed the popular song ‘Ga Ga Aji Gai Ja, Ei Geetoke Ga,’ written by Eli Ahmed for the Assamese film ‘Baruar Sansar.’

Born and educated on the banks of the Dikhow river, Eli Ahmed began her professional career as a teacher in her native Nazira town. Driven by her passion for literature, she later moved to Guwahati, where she established herself as one of the prominent literary personalities of the Northeast through her contributions to Assamese children’s literature, filmmaking, screenplay, and film song writing, besides authoring several books.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to society, literature and culture, she was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri in 2017.

At present, owing to age-related ailments and physical difficulties, the veteran litterateur has been residing at Jyoti Griha, a residential facility arranged for her by the Human Welfare Society, a humanitarian organisation.