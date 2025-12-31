Eminent organizer and educationist Joga Gogoi felicitated at Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A daylong felicitation programme titled 'Taat Xodai Probhat' was organized on December 28, at the auditorium of Gargaon College to honour Joga Gogoi, former President of the Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha, eminent organizer, and distinguished teacher.

The programme began at 9 am with the inauguration of the Kumud Borgohain Memorial Art Exhibition, organized by Simaluguri Sukapha College of Fine Arts. The exhibition was inaugurated by retired Principal Swarnajyoti Barua Borbora. This was followed by an interactive session between Joga Gogoi and child artistes.

At the outset of the main programme, students paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg through song performances. Musical presentations were also made by Saptasur Sangeet and Fine Arts School.

Delivering the welcome address, reception committee President Dr Jiban Kalita highlighted Joga Gogoi's immense contribution in bringing many individuals into the literary fold. He also recited a self-composed poem reflecting the life and work of the honoured guest.

Inaugurating the event, Prashanta Sharma, Principal of Natya Peeth, stated that Joga Gogoi's contributions to the development of art and literature across villages and towns of Sivasagar are a source of inspiration for all. He described Gogoi as a deeply optimistic individual who travelled on a bicycle from an interior village near Nazira to promote art and culture. Sharma also recalled Gogoi's leadership in celebrating the birth centenary of Assam's first Jnanpith Award laureate Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya in Sivasagar district, terming the initiatives taken to promote the writer's ideals and creative legacy as unparalleled.

The meeting was conducted by eminent educationist Dr Prakash Kataki. Speaking as the keynote speaker, retired principal Dilip Phukan described Joga Gogoi as one of the most active and successful organizers of Sivasagar district. He noted that even after crossing seventy years of age, Gogoi remains energetic, creative, and eager to undertake new initiatives. Phukan highlighted Gogoi's wide-ranging social involvement, spanning literary organizations, teachers' associations, scientific temper movements, and struggles for social justice. He further remarked that Gogoi had consistently provided platforms for hidden talents from rural areas to flourish.

Later, Dilip Saikia, editor of the felicitation book titled 'Xot Xoponor Deuka,' spoke about the book, following which it was formally released by educationist Honaram Barua. In his release address, Barua noted that along with social work, Joga Gogoi had established a programme named 'Agontuk,' through which participants were taught the basics of public speaking, singing, and socially responsible engagement.

