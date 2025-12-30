Boost to Fisheries in Sivasagar: Pilot Project on Freshwater Pearl Farming Launched

Sivasagar: In a major step towards diversification of livelihood and enhancement of income in the fisheries sector, the Sivasagar District Administration, successfully launched a pilot project on Freshwater Pearl Farming in the district. The pilot project was launched through a convergence-based approach.
The District Fishery Development Office (DFDO), Sivasagar, in close collaboration with the District Administration and NABARD undertook the initiative. This marks a new milestone in technology adoption and innovation-driven aquaculture practices in the district.
As part of the pilot, a three-day structured capacity building programme on freshwater pearl farming was conceptualised and supported by the District Administration.
The programme aims at introducing progressive fish farmers to pearl farming as a complementary income-generating activity alongside traditional fish culture.
The project was inaugurated by Aayush Garg, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, in presence of KN Chandana Jahnavi, Assistant Commissioner, Sivasagar, reaffirming the district administration’s commitment towards sustainable livelihoods and farmer-led entrepreneurship.
According to district administration sources, the initial training programme was conducted at the Superintendent of Fisheries Training Institute, Joysagar, an institution of historical importance that has served the North-Eastern region by imparting the 9-month Fishery Demonstrator Course to candidates from across the region.
Following the shifting of the course to Guwahati in 2006, the institute had remained largely underutilised. Under the leadership of Dr JP Duarah, Superintendent of Fisheries Training Institute-cum-DFDO, Sivasagar, and with active support from the District Administration, the institute has now been revived as a centre for practical, technology-oriented training.
Fish progressive farmers were inducted and provided intensive hands-on training in freshwater pearl farming techniques under this initiative. Post-training, the farmers have commenced pearl farming operations in their own ponds as a crop diversification strategy.
Freshwater pearl farming offers a high-value, low-land-intensive livelihood option, particularly suited to districts like Sivasagar where farmers often face constraints in land availability. The activity can be seamlessly integrated with regular fish culture in existing ponds, thereby maximising income per unit area without disrupting ongoing production.
Pearls, being a premium product, hold strong market potential, and the downstream value chain, processing, grading, jewellery making, and marketing, has the capacity to generate additional employment, especially for local youth and women.
The inaugural programme was organized on Tuesday at the farm of Partha Pratim Neog, a progressive fish farmer of Changmai Gaon under Gaurisagar Development Block, symbolizing the district’s focus on field-based implementation and farmer-centric innovation.
Through this pilot initiative, the District Administration, Sivasagar, has demonstrated how training, institutional revival, and convergence with government schemes can be effectively leveraged to introduce new livelihood models, strengthen farmer resilience, and promote sustainable growth in the fisheries sector.