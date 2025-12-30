Boost to Fisheries in Sivasagar: Pilot Project on Freshwater Pearl Farming Launched

Sivasagar: In a major step towards diversification of livelihood and enhancement of income in the fisheries sector, the Sivasagar District Administration, successfully launched a pilot project on Freshwater Pearl Farming in the district. The pilot project was launched through a convergence-based approach.

The District Fishery Development Office (DFDO), Sivasagar, in close collaboration with the District Administration and NABARD undertook the initiative. This marks a new milestone in technology adoption and innovation-driven aquaculture practices in the district.

As part of the pilot, a three-day structured capacity building programme on freshwater pearl farming was conceptualised and supported by the District Administration.