Eminent scholar Mahini Mahan Brahma remembered on his 24th death anniversary in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Eminent scholar, social worker, former member of APSC and retired headmaster of Kokrajhar Vidyapith High School Mahini Mahan Brahma was remembered on his 24th death anniversary on Friday in Kokrajhar. Family members, well wishers and local people on Friday offered floral tribute to late Brahma at the statue in his cremation ground at Adabari near Kokrajhar.

Social activist Rani Helen Wary offered floral tribute at the statue of late Brahma on his 24th death anniversary. She said late Brahma was a great scholar, writer, social worker and educationist among the Bodos. She said late Brahma had vast contributions to the Bodos and he was the first from the community officially invited to visit China and the United States of America. She also said late Brahma was like a father figure of the community who used to teach children moral values.

Late Brahma was born on January 1 in 1918 in Kokrajhar and died on March 1 in 2000. He passed the matriculation examination in 1938, BA in 1964 and BT in 1970. He was invited to the Republic Day celebration in New Delhi by the government of India in 1969. He retired as Head Master of Kokrajhar Vidyapith High School in 1980. He received “Maan Patra” from Girls’ High School in 2000 as a founder Headmaster and secretary of the school governing body.

Besides, late Brahma was posted as chief secretary of Kokrajhar district Tribal League in 1944 to 1952 and became a member of APSC in 1981-82. He was invited by Florida University at the international conference on Sino-Tibetan languages and linguistics in the US in 1981 and in 1982, he was again invited to the conference held at Beijing University in China in 1982. He was also a member of the Block Level Coordination Committee of DRDA. Apart from these, late Brahma was also a guest artiste in the first Bodo feature film- “Alayaron” and documentary film- “Basiram Jwhwlao ‘’ composed by Rev. Fr. Kulandaiswami, a Catholic Missionary who has always loved the rich culture, traditions and heritage of the Bodos. Late Brahma had written some books that included “Boro Bhasa Siksha”, “Folk songs of the Bodos of Rupnath Brahma”, “Bodo Story”, “Songs and Verses of Rupnath Brahma”, “Children of Rupnath Brahma”, “Travelling to America”, “Just a moment in China”, “Sona Phukri” and “Prabandha Chayan”.

