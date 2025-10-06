Eminent surgeon Dr Sumakanta Shyam passes away at 78

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Dr Sumakanta Shyam, a renowned surgeon, passed away at his residence at Azad road on Wednesday night. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and two sons. He was bed-ridden for the past few years after he suffered from a stroke.

He was born on September 21, 1947, at Raja Pukhuri Turing village in Sarupathar in Golaghat district. After qualifying MBBS and MS in General Surgery from Assam Medical College, he served for some time as physician at the hospital of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup. He took voluntary retirement from there and joined Dr CD Borah’s nursing home as a surgeon in 1989. He later started practicing at his own chamber and worked as a consulting surgeon in different nursing homes.

He was actively associated with Indian Medical Association (IMA), Doomdooma branch. A Buddhist by religion, he lent his generous services to socio-cultural organizations like Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, and Azad Road Shiv Mandir Samiti.

His death cast a pall of gloom in the area and was widely mourned by different organizations. His last rites were performed on Thursday at Doomdooma Shamshan Ghat.

Also Read: Assam To Pioneer Advanced Cancer Care With Launch Of Indigenous Robotic Surgeon

Also Watch: