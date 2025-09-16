Assam CM Announces Major Healthcare Boost in Bodoland; 2 New Medical Colleges, 481 Projects Completed

Kokrajhar- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced a series of healthcare achievements and projects in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), describing them as a “turning point” for the region’s health sector.

Speaking at a public meeting in Bodoland, the CM said two new medical colleges have been constructed in Kokrajhar and Tamulpur at a cost of over ₹1,200 crore, while 481 healthcare infrastructure projects have been completed in the past four years.

To improve access in remote areas, the government has deployed 36 ambulances and 4 boat ambulances, alongside 36 Mobile Medical Units serving over 35,000 villagers every month. Over 300 Village Health & Nutrition Day sites have been activated to deliver community-based care.

Sarma noted a “remarkable improvement” in maternal health. Under PMMVY and JSY, 25,853 women received childbirth support, leading to a major drop in maternal mortality rate from 264 to 136 per 1 lakh live births.

Preventive healthcare has also gained momentum, with a fivefold increase in screening for blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer. Additionally, 6,000 chronic patients have received financial aid of ₹5,000 each.

The CM said these steps would not only address long-standing gaps in health infrastructure but also ensure timely, quality medical services for both rural and urban communities across BTR.