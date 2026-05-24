Emotional Farewell Accorded to Veteran Teacher at Orang Girls’ School

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: An atmosphere filled with emotion and gratitude marked the farewell ceremony organised in honour of veteran teacher Bimala Deka at Orang Girls' Middle English School on Saturday. The institution, established in 1991 under the Majbat Block Elementary Education Office, bid a heartfelt farewell to the respected educator following her retirement on March 31.

The programme was conducted under the presidentship of headmistress Dikamaya Devi, while assistant teacher Tulika Devi explained the objectives of the gathering. Teachers, students, members of the school management committee, and distinguished guests assembled to celebrate the dedicated service and contributions of Bimala Deka towards the field of education.

During the ceremony, the retiring teacher was warmly felicitated with traditional Assamese symbols of honour including phulam gamosa, japi, xorai, and a specially prepared felicitation letter. The occasion also witnessed the felicitation of teacher Namita Devi, who had been transferred to another institution in September 2025 on a regular appointment.

Adding colour and vibrancy to the programme, students presented songs and cultural performances that deeply moved the audience and created a memorable atmosphere within the school premises.

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