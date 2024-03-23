Assam: Workshop on organ donation held at Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: A workshop on organ donation as part of Project Vardaan of Zublee Foundation in association with North Eastern Development Finance Cooperation Ltd. and in collaboration with IQAC, NSS Unit, Eco Club and NCC Unit of Gargaon College was organized on Friday at Gargaon College. The workshop moderated by Dr Rimjim Borah, Programme Officer, NSS Unit, Gargaon College was inaugurated by noted academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. In his inaugural speech, Dr Mahanta accentuated the significance of organ donation in our society. He explained the existing misconceptions regarding organ donation among people and emphasized upon the need to create awareness on the same and save precious human lives.

Priyanka Borah, CEO of Zublee Foundation spoke about the initiatives of Zublee Foundation established by Zublee Baruah and a few like-minded people in 2013. She explicated the meaning of organ donation, the right age for organ donation, which organs to be donated and when and other aspects of organ donation. Pointing towards the dismal scenario of Indian states in terms of organ donation, she emphasized upon the importance of creating awareness among people about organ donation. Considering the fact that organ donation is a cause which needs everyone’s attention, she called upon the students to raise community awareness on such a humanitarian service by various ways for instance by using campus resources, organizing competitions, organizing street plays etc.

The programme was also graced by Dharitri Nath, Coordinator of Zublee Foundation, Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal of Gargaon College, faculty members and students of the college. Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr Rimjim Borah extended gratitude to the representatives of Zublee Foundation as well as everyone present on the occasion, and expressed hope of collaborating with the said foundation to create awareness regarding organ donation among different communities in the near future.

