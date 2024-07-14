Empowering Artisans: Successful Conclusion of 15-Day MEDP on Bamboo Handicraft Utility Making in Tinsukia

DIGBOI: The 15-day Micro Enterprise Development Program (MEDP) on Handicraft Utility Making from bamboo, supported by NABARD and organized by WE FOR YOU, successfully concluded on Friday afternoon at the Tingrai panchayat hall in Tinsukia. The event was organized smoothly to mark the 43rd NABARD foundation day.

The training module which was conducted by the Anekhwan foundation, Kakopathar, an expert in bamboo utility making and marketing received an overwhelming response from the participants.

The enthusiasts artisans chiefly hailing from agri-horti sectors engaged in interactive sessions and hands-on workshops which was led by the Master Trainers.

Barun Biswas, the District Development Manager of NABARD in his inaugural speech reiterated that trainees can avail loans from banks to start their entrepreneurial ventures, earn profits and attain the state of self sufficiency and beyond that in terms of commercialization of produces.

According to him, the bank deposits would reflect the success of the business. He also encouraged trainees to utilize online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and ONDC.

“Trainees should contact the trainers who have recently undergone training under ONDC, funded by NABARD and implemented by WE FOR YOU to realize the end effectively,” he added. The ceremony was attended by other notable figures who have been pivotal in the programme’s success. The lead district manager Tinsukia, Vishwanath Jha, offered to assist participants with any issues related to availing loans and other related aspects.

The director of the rural self employment training institute, Suranjan Chatterjee provided insights into various training activities available in the district, encouraging participants to explore these opportunities.

Assistant Secretary of WE FOR YOU, Trinayan Gogoi, highlighted the organization’s continuous efforts to support Self Help Group (SHG) members in the region.

The programme has been a significant step towards empowering local artisans, providing them with essential skills and knowledge to create market bamboo handicraft utilities, thereby promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities.

