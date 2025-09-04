End of the Run: Assam’s Most Wanted Nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a dramatic breakthrough, Assam’s most wanted fugitive, Raju Ahmed the alleged mastermind behind a spate of arms trafficking, extortion rackets, and criminal syndicate operations in Northeast India was captured from a hidden safehouse in Bhubaneswar early Wednesday morning.

Acting on precise intelligence, a joint team of Assam and Odisha Police launched a covert raid at a luxury apartment in Bhubaneswar’s Patia locality around 3:30 AM. Ahmed, operating under a false identity, was taken into custody without incident but found with forged documents, high-end gadgets, and unaccounted cash raising fresh questions about his broader criminal network.

Ahmed, in his late 30s, had been eluding capture for over 14 months. Police allege he played a pivotal role in coordinating arms supply routes from the Indo-Myanmar border to insurgent groups, and may have connections to drug cartels operating through Assam and Nagaland.

"This is not just a routine arrest. It’s the unmasking of a shadow operator who’s been pulling strings across borders," said a senior Assam Police official. “We believe he may also hold key information about funding channels linked to insurgent groups.”

Authorities are now tracing digital footprints, phone records, and possible safehouses in multiple states. Legal proceedings are underway to bring Ahmed back to Assam on transit remand.

Ahmed’s arrest is being hailed as a major win in the fight against organized crime in the Northeast, exposing how deep-rooted syndicates are no longer confined by state lines but neither are the forces hunting them.