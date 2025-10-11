Entrance gate of Cheuni Batadraba Kalia Gosain Than inaugurated by MLA Padma Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika on Friday inaugurated the entrance gate of the historic Cheuni Batadraba Kalia Gosain Than located at Salaguri here in presence of a gathering and amid religious traditions. It was followed by a felicitation programme with Pradyumna Hazarika, President of the Than management committee, in the chair. The programme was attended by Bhaba Goswami, President of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Bipul Bora, Secretary of the reception committee of the upcoming 95th session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Jagat Saikia, Advisor of Baresohoriya Raij Sabha, among others. All the proceedings were conducted by Jayanta Bora. Prahlad Charitra bhaona was said to be staged at night.

Also Read: Assam: MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated a Herbal Garden and Medicinal Park

Also Watch: