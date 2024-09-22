Entrepreneurial development workshop held in Gargaon College aimed at empowering members of local SHGs

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Commerce of Gargaon College, in collaboration with Lengibor Gaon Panchayat, organized an entrepreneurial development workshop on Friday aimed at empowering members of local self-help groups (SHGs). Approximately 200 participants, including SHG members, faculty, and students from the Commerce Department, attended the event.

The workshop focused on raising awareness of small business ideas and government schemes available to support entrepreneurs. Dr Anil Tanti, Head of the Commerce Department, inaugurated the event with an insightful speech highlighting the role of entrepreneurship in fostering economic growth and empowering local communities.

Faculty members Dr Meghali Bora, Nomami Dutta, and Dr Mintu Gogoi contributed significantly to the programme. Additionally, social worker Dulal Tasa and Ritumoni Lahon (Jibika Shakhi) played crucial roles in facilitating the workshop.

The workshop featured presentations from assistant professors Gautom Hazarika, Dr Nazreen Parveen Ali, and Nilakhi Baruah. Nilakhi Baruah shared innovative small business ideas tailored to the local community, while Gautom Hazarika discussed strategies for larger business ventures. Dr Nazreen Parveen Ali provided an overview of government schemes available for aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping participants with essential resources.

The workshop concluded with participants feeling inspired and motivated to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions. The event highlighted Gargaon College and Lengibor Gaon Panchayat’s dedication to community development through education and empowerment, signaling a promising economic future for Charaideo.

