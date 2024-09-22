Sensitization meet on NPS Vatsalya Scheme organized in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: In a significant initiative for the financial future of children, a sensitization meeting on the NPS Vatsalya Scheme was held at the DC Office of Lakhimpur district on Saturday following its recent launch by the Finance Minister of India on September 18 in New Delhi.

Organized by NABARD DDM Amlan Ranjan Tamuly, the meeting witnessed the participation of various dignitaries, including the District Commissioner (in-charge) Kukila Gogoi, DDC Ranjit Kumar Swargiary, and ADC (Education) Bhaskar Jyoti Borah along with LDM Madhav Saikia, DIPRO in charge Mausumi Borah, Inspector of Schools Hema Chandra Saikia, and the Branch Manager of PNB North Lakhimpur Jyotish Borah, principals and in-charges from about 30 schools and junior colleges in the district.

The NPS Vatsalya Scheme allows parents and guardians to open National Pension System (NPS) accounts for their minor children, contributing as little as Rs. 1,000 annually until the child turns 18. This initiative aims to ensure the financial security of children, with no cap on maximum contributions.

During the meeting, DDM NABARD provided an informative presentation about the scheme’s benefits, emphasizing the importance of enrolling more children. District officials, including the Inspector of Schools and LDM, urged school representatives to further sensitize parents and guardians about the advantages of the scheme.

A ceremonial presentation of PRAN numbers was held for two children, named Avika Dutta and Master Borneel Biswa Saikia, aged 4 and 5, marking a symbolic launch of the initiative in the district. The meeting on NPS Vatsalya Scheme represents a promising step towards empowering families in North Lakhimpur to build a secure financial future for their children.

