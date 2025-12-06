Entrepreneurship awareness programme held at Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das (LOKD) College

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das (LOKD) College, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, organized a one-day entrepreneurship awareness programme on Wednesday with an aim to instil entrepreneurial spirit among undergraduate students.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal of LOKD College Dr Sukdev Adhikari and invited resource person from IIE, Achintya Kumar Baruah. A traditional felicitation ceremony for the dignitaries followed.

Formally inaugurating the programme, Principal Dr Adhikari urged students to explore emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving, technology driven environment. He emphasized the need to utilize technology for meaningful engagement and encouraged students to cultivate a mindset aligned with entrepreneurship.

In his keynote session, Baruah delivered an insightful talk covering various dimensions of entrepreneurship. Beginning with self-analysis, he highlighted key attributes of successful entrepreneurs and presented the Kakinada coastal village case study while discussing first-generation entrepreneurship. Concepts such as behavioural inputs, support systems, and entrepreneurial growth were dealt with in an engaging manner, and students were briefed on the essential qualities of an entrepreneur.

The second technical session was conducted by Chief Manager, SBI Dhekiajuli, Rupak Das. Focusing on financial literacy, he explained the fundamentals of finance management, prudent practices in digital transactions, and investment prospects in mutual funds. He also briefed participants on MSME-related facilities, education loans, and the importance of maintaining a strong CIBIL score. The session concluded with an interactive discussion.

