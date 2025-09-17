International Ozone Protection Day Observed at LOKD College, Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Eco Club of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das (LOKD) College, Dhekiajuli, in association with the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council, observed the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2025 on Tuesday at LOKD College premises.

Inaugurating the programme, college Principal Dr Sukdev Adhikary highlighted the significance of the ozone layer, describing how it shields human beings as well as other living organisms from harmful ultraviolet rays.

Delivering the keynote address, invited speaker Shantana Bora explained in detail the formation of the ozone layer, the threats posed by its depletion, the crucial role it plays in protecting life on Earth, and the causes leading to its damage.

The programme sought to raise awareness among students and the community about the urgent need to conserve the ozone layer for a sustainable future.

