Equipping frontline responders is our priority: Keshab Mahanta

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To strengthen disaster preparedness and response capabilities in Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) today conducted the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony for the infrastructure development of the Central Training Institute (CTI) for Civil Defence and Home Guards at Panikhaiti in Kamrup (Metro) district.

Addressing the gathering, Keshab Mahanta said that, given Assam’s vulnerability to annual floods and other disasters, such robust training and response systems were highly necessary. He said the government has always prioritized these critical areas and taken appropriate steps, adding that the programme at CTI Panikhaiti reflected the government’s commitment. He stated that the CTI would now serve as a cornerstone for equipping frontline workers and community members, marking a faster and more effective step towards saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The infrastructure upgrade at CTI Panikhaiti is being implemented by ASDMA with assistance from the World Bank under Component 3.3 of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme (AIRBMP).

The modern facilities will significantly enhance the quality and effectiveness of disaster management training at CTI, enabling better preparedness for hazards such as floods, cyclones and earthquakes in Assam.

The infrastructure upgrade includes state-of-the-art residential and academic facilities, including a trainee hostel and an academic block, along with a kitchen and dining hall. The project also features specialized training infrastructure such as a rescue training tower and a large training pool for water-based drills. In addition, dedicated equipment storage and parking facilities will streamline the mobilization of rescue gear and vehicles, transforming the institute into a premier hub for disaster response training.

Under the AIRBMP component for Circle Quick Response Teams (CQRT), ASDMA plans to train and equip 50 CQRTs across 18 districts in the first phase. Each team will consist of 16 trained members, including eight core and eight standby personnel, skilled in first aid and rescue operations. Training for these teams will be conducted at CTI Panikhaiti, and the ongoing infrastructure upgrade will expand the institute’s capacity to train community-based responders.

