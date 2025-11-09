Local Sports

Minister Keshab Mahanta congratulates World Cup winner Uma Chetry

Minister Keshab Mahanta congratulated World Cup winner Uma Chetry and wished her success in her future cricketing journey.
GUWAHATI: State Minister and Asom Gana Parishad working president Keshab Mahanta today congratulated Indian Women’s World Cup champion team member Uma Chetry and extended his best wishes for her future endeavors.

Mahanta visited Uma Chetry’s residence at Bokakhat, where he personally congratulated her for being part of the victorious World Cup squad. He lauded her achievement, calling her the pride of Assam and a true inspiration for the younger generation.

