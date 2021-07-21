Erosion caused by Subansiri River continues in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Like the past years, ravaging erosion caused by the River Subansiri continues at several parts in the downstream area of the river in Lakhimpur district.

At present, the erosion of the river has assumed enormous proportion in Khaga area under North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. Especially, a large stretch of the river bank near Aserakota Par Ghat under this area has been engulfed by the largest tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra with its continuous erosion. Moreover, the river has eroded away a major part of a forestation scheme implemented by the Soil Conservation Department. Notably, this scheme was initiated by the Lakhimpur Division of the Soil Conservation Department in 2010-11 in order to check the devastating erosion of the river. In the course of time this scheme created a beautiful forest which attracted nature lovers and common people. This forest area with its serenity and infatuating beauty turned as a picnic spot during the months of December and January. Moreover, shooting for several television serials and movies was held in this beautiful landscape in the past years.

The river has hit the area with its growing erosion since 2018 and eroded away a number of big trees. At present, the proportion of erosion has expanded towards the Na-Ali Bhimpora embankment, which provides safeguard to almost 50 villages under Telahi Development Block under North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. As a result of it, the people living at Khaga, Chandrapur, Ghancharai, Jugalpur, Amguri and Dolpota are passing their days in fear of the embankment being unplugged in the upcoming days of the current rainy season. The erosion of the river has also posed massive threat to the existence of the historic Shri Shri Burhi Gosani Aai Than located in the area.

Though the people of the area and Khaga Arunoday Yuva Sangha demanded the North Lakhimpur Water Resources Division and the district administration to implement an erosion prevention measures in the place during the last lean season, no scheme was implemented by the department concerned till day. Under such circumstances, the members of the Arunoday Yuva Sangha, which has taken care of the forestation scheme, and the local people have been compelled to initiate steps to check the erosion of the river by installing fallen trees which were rooted out due to erosion.

