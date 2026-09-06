Escaped Barpeta woman prisoner who scaled jail wall rearrested by police

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A female prisoner who had escaped from the Barpeta district jail on Saturday was nabbed by the police. She has been identified as Rukmoni Das, a resident of Palashartal village, located near Barpeta town. Rukmoni was arrested on September 3 for theft from the premises of the Barpeta Medical College & Hospital. After the woman was produced in court on Friday, she was remanded to the district jail. According to reports, the woman scaled the prison wall on Saturday and escaped. However, the police managed to take her back into custody.

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