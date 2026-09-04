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Guwahati: Court Sentences Three Methamphetamine Traffickers to 15 Years in Prison

The convicts have been identified as Shakil Khan and Md Yahiya Khan, both from Manipur, and Mithilesh Kumar from Bihar
Guwahati: Court Sentences Three Methamphetamine Traffickers to 15 Years in Prison
Guwahati: Court Sentences Three Methamphetamine Traffickers to 15 Years in Prison
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Guwahati: Today, a special court in  the  Kamrup Metropolitan district has sentenced three men to 15 years of imprisonment for trafficking methamphetamine in a case dating back to 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit said on  4th September  that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each convict. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment.

The convicts have been identified as Shakil Khan and Md Yahiya Khan, both from Manipur, and Mithilesh Kumar from Bihar. The trio were arrested in October 2020 from the Six Mile area of Guwahati after the NCB recovered 2.146 kg of methamphetamine from their possession.

After the arrests, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After examining the case, the special court convicted all three men and handed down the 15-year sentences.

The conviction comes as police continue to crack down on the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in Assam.

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