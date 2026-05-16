Golaghat: Khumtai–Badulipar Stretch Dubbed ‘Deathtrap’ as Road Crumbles

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: The deplorable condition of the nearly 7-kilometre-long Bir Shaheed Captain Jintu Gogoi Road, connecting Khumtai to Badulipar under the Khumtai revenue circle of Golaghat district, has triggered widespread public outrage across the region. Due to years of neglect, lack of proper maintenance, and the indifference of the responsible departments, the road has now turned from an ordinary roadway into what locals describe as a death trap.

Locals have alleged that during the four-laning of the national highway, the construction company, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), failed to build a proper scientific drainage system, causing rainwater to accumulate on the road. As a result, large portions of the road have deteriorated badly. At the same time, allegations have also been raised against the Public Works Department for not taking the matter seriously.

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