‘Every child must be conscious of our culture’: Educationist Brojen Borah

GAURISAGAR: “In order to identify tremendous possibility among students in this technologically advanced competitive world we must ensure cooperation, interpersonal relationships, exchange of thoughts and friendship among students of various schools and thus try to mould them as a citizen with great personality and morality other than making them resourceful with bookish knowledge. Every student must shine in their educational field and at the same time be conscious and respectful towards our culture, tradition, environment and society,” noted educationist and the headmaster of Lakhimi Nagar ME School Brojen Borah said while addressing the students of Rupohimukh Janajati M.E School who visited his school recently as a part of exposure tour organized by the organisation Build Childhood Build Nation (BCBN).

The founder of BCBN, Satyajit Saikia, stated during the engagement session led by assistant teachers Jharna Gogoi and Moonmoon Borah that it takes a little and insignificant effort to develop each child into a warrior on the route to establishing the nation.

The students of Rupohimukh Janajati M E school were honoured with the chair of judge in competition organized by the Eco club and every student of Rupohimukh Janajati ME School were gifted with a token of love by the host school. Various competitions were organized between students of both schools. Monuranjan Saikia, Assistant teacher of Rupohimukh Janajati School has made the event more mesmerizing with a beautiful Assamese song.

Coordinator of BCBN Debashis Kalita and all the teachers of Lakhimi Nagar ME School were present on the occasion. At the end of the programme, Brojen Borah, State Teacher Awardee and a popular quiz master and motivational speaker expressed his utmost will and desire to keep his endeavoor towards BCBN. As a part of exposure tour the students were also taken to Sivasagar Book festival where students gathered many new information related to books and met many writers, publishers and sellers. Pronob Hazarika, the owner of JS Publication, Guwahati encouraged the students to express their thoughts and feelings through words and literature.

