Conference aims to promote agricultural innovation and cooperative development held in Baksa district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Conference on the promotion of agricultural innovation and cooperative development was held at Bathoupuri, Mushalpur in Baksa district on Friday.

“I urge Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) to broaden their focus beyond ration distribution,” stated Katiram Boro, Speaker of BTCLA, during the inaugural address of a successful one-day conference-cum-exhibition held at Bathouphuri Football Field, opposite the Baksa District Court. He encouraged exploration of new ventures like horticulture and aquaculture and emphasized the region’s comprehensive development strategy under BTC CEM Pramod Boro’s leadership, urging participants to actively engage with expert insights.

Ukil Muchahary, EM Cooperation, commended the increased participation of women and underscored the importance of skill development. He expressed commitment to supporting proactive societies and urged members to take advantage of available government schemes.

Rakesh Brahma, EM Fishery, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, discussed the potential of scientific pig cultivation for financial stability and motivated society members to set ambitious goals. Dr. Debajit Deka, Subject Matter Specialist at KVK Baksa, elaborated on the income-generating potential of animal farming, inviting farmers to participate in training programmes to enhance their practices.

Jayanta Kherkatary, CHD Cooperation, shared updates on the active implementation of central schemes, including pearl cultivation and horticulture initiatives. Dr. Dhritiranjay Roy, ADO Baksa, emphasized the opportunity for cooperative members to meet local feed demands through maize production and seed cultivation.

Rulen Hazarika, vice chairman of the Assam Pearl Development Cooperative Society, highlighted the growing market for pearls. Renowned farmer and entrepreneur Akbar Ali Ahmed shared his experiences with dragon fruit, Mousambi, and Malta cultivation, encouraging farmers to seek training for improved yields. Sunil Brahma from SBI RSETI, Baksa, presented various free training programmes available, including tailoring and goat farming. Dr. Nabanita Pathak, DRCS Baksa, warmly welcomed all attendees.

The day-long conference included the ceremonial distribution of 1,000 mussels to the Saranbill Cooperative Society, the provision of printer-cum-photocopying machines to four cooperative societies, and the exhibition of ten stalls showcasing products from various cooperatives, including organic goods, handicrafts, and food items.

