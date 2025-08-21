Eviction drive to be conducted soon in Nagaon: Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration is set to conduct an eviction drive on encroached land in the district soon. This was informed by the district Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul on Tuesday while interacting with local media persons at Nagaon.

According to him, notices have already been issued in this regard, to clear approximately 20,000 bighas of encroached lands under several revenue circles across the district. The Minister made this announcement after attending a review meeting at the Nagaon District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

The meeting aimed to review the ongoing development projects in the district. During the interaction, the Minister also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Assam on August 29 and will attend a Panchayat Sanmelan at Khanapara, in Guwahati.

It’s pertinent to mention that during the trip to the district, the Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and interacted with the district heads of various departments.

