EVM & VVPAT checking begins in Dhubri district ahead of Assam Assembly Polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: EVM & VVPAT checking began in Dhubri district from December 11 and will continue till December 27 as per the direction of the Assam State Chief Election Officer.

The checking will continue from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on all days including holidays in the EVM warehouse at Madhusoulmari Part II near Gauripur of Dhubri district. In the warehouse, 1939 BUs,2094 CUs, and 2094 VVPATs are kept for checking.

An official said that all the arrangements in the premises of the FLC had been completed as per the guidelines of the ECI at the EVM warehouse. Work to be carried out during the FLC shall be as per the SOP and the Flow Chart of the FLC of EVMs and VVPATs, the official further informed.

Dhubri DEO was designated the Additional District Commissioner (Election) to serve as the FLC Supervisor and to supervise all activities related to the FLC.

The First Level Checking (FLC) will be conducted by ten authorized engineers from ECIL who have been deputed to the Election District, it was further informed.

