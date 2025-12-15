EVM, VVPAT first-level checking for Assam Assembly Polls begins in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units commenced at the EVM and VVPAT warehouse in Silchar for the next year’s Assembly election. The exercise would continue till December 23 daily from 9 am to 7 pm, under comprehensive security and monitoring arrangements.

Cachar’s District Election Officer Mridul Yadav while addressing the representatives of recognized political parties present on the occasion, elaborated on the detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, and the engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), who are entrusted with conducting the FLC process. It was reiterated that the entire checking process would be carried out strictly in the presence of authorized election officials and political party representatives.

The opening of the warehouse and inspection of the stored EVMs and VVPATs is being undertaken jointly in the presence of all stakeholders. To ensure regulated access and security, a separate identity card is being issued by the concerned office to each authorized political party representative, without which entry into the premises is strictly prohibited. The District Election Officer also apprised the members that, in accordance with ECI norms, absence of any party representative for three consecutive days during the FLC process would necessitate issuance of a formal notice to the concerned party.

During the checking process, machines found to be defective are being distinctly marked with red stickers, while fully functional units are identified with green stickers for clarity and record. Pink paper seals are being signed jointly by the political party representatives and authorized officials, reinforcing procedural accountability at every stage. To further strengthen confidence in the system, a random selection of five percent of the EVMs is being subjected to an extensive test run, wherein higher volumes of votes are cast in the presence of officials and party representatives to verify performance under simulated polling conditions.

Upon completion of the inspection, all functional EVMs and VVPATs will be securely stored and locked in the warehouse or strong room in the presence of political party representatives and election officials. Defective machines, as per established guidelines of the Election Commission of India, will be sent back to Hyderabad once instructions are received from the competent authority.

The members were also informed that only three mobile phones, strictly for the purpose of scanning the machines, are permitted inside the premises to maintain discipline and security during the process. The entire FLC exercise is being webcast live and monitored by the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, and the Election Commission of India.

