FLC of EVMs, VVPATs Underway in Darrang Ahead of 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In preparation for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for the three assembly segments under Darrang election district is currently underway at the EVM warehouse.

The FLC process, which commenced on Thursday, is scheduled to conclude on Monday. It is being conducted daily from 9 am to 7 pm by a team of 12 engineers authorized by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in the presence of authorized representatives from recognized political parties.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar, a senior ECI official, visited the venue to review adherence to ECI protocols and ensure transparency.

Prior to the FLC, an awareness meeting for representatives of recognized political parties was held under the chairmanship of Anurag Phukan, Additional District Commissioner (Election), Darrang. Nibedita Borthakur, Election Officer, Mangaldai, and the FLC team were also present. Detailed presentations on EVMs, VVPATs, and the mandatory ECI procedures and guidelines for ensuring transparency and smooth conduct of the process were delivered.

