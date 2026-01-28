Ex-AASU leader distressed over use of name as objector in Special Revision (SR) notices

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A serious and disturbing incident related to the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of voter lists has surfaced in the Mazbat area of Udalguri district. Banamali Das, a resident of Bangalgaon village under Mazbat police station, has been pushed into extreme mental distress and insecurity after his name was allegedly used without his knowledge as an ‘objector’ in SR-related notices.

According to available information, SR-related objection notices have been issued in the names of nearly 1,700 individuals across the greater Mazbat area. The appearance of Banamali Das’s name as an objector has left him shocked, distressed, and mentally unsettled. He has categorically stated that he has no involvement whatsoever in the matter and is in no way responsible for the objections.

It has also come to light that Banamali Das’s name was cited as an objector in several areas under Orang police station, including Chungabuddhi Kachari Gaon, Shilpota, Panbari, Panchali, and other localities. Following this, Das has reportedly been subjected to threats, intimidation, harassment, and mental trauma.

Strongly denying any role in the issue, Banamali Das expressed surprise at the unauthorized use of his name. Seeking justice, he filed an FIR at Mazbat police station on January 25 and formally informed the Mazbat Circle Officer about the matter on January 27.

Meanwhile, the Mazbat Anchalik Students’ Union has expressed deep concern over the harassment faced by Banamali Das, who is a former Assistant Secretary of the Mazbat unit of AASU. The union has urged the concerned authorities to ensure a fair investigation and an amicable resolution at the earliest.

