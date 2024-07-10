Ex-BLT Welfare Society Demands Immediate Rehabilitation of Cadres, Implementation of Bodo Peace Accord Provisions

LAKHIMPUR: The ex-BLT Welfare Society Coordination Committee has demanded the governments at Centre and in the State to rehabilitate the ex-BLT cadres immediately. The organization has once again raised the demand as per a resolution adopted in its general meeting held at Bodoland Bhawan. The meeting was chaired by Shantanu Basumatary, the president of the Ex-BLTWS Coordination Committee outside BTAD. Secretary of the organization, Bistiram Narzary explained the objective of the meeting which was also attended by Mihiniswar Basumatary, the adviser of the organization-cum-Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC).

Speaking on the occasion, Mihiniswar Basumatary said that the Bodo Liberation Tigers’ Force (BLT) came into existence for the safeguarding of the constitutional rights of the Bodo community. “As the consequence of the long term struggle of the Bodo community, the BTC Accord was signed in 2003 and the BTAD was formed. But the formation of the BTAD comprising four districts on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra in lower Assam left more than one million Bodo people living in most districts of Assam out of development.

Therefore, the Bodo people outside the BTAD are deprived of the benefits of the BTC Accord. As a result of a long democratic struggle with the cooperation of the United Boro People’s Organization (UBPO) and other Bodo frontal organizations and the community people, (BKWAC) has been formed for the development of the Bodo people living outside BTAD. We must move forward in the future unitedly to strengthen the BKWAC and solve all the problems of the Bodo community,” Mihiniswar Basumatary asserted.

On the other hand, UBPO central committee president Manuranjan Basumatari said that the BLT members have made lots of sacrifices for the existence, security and development of the Bodo community, which led the inking of the historic BTC Accord. Despite such circumstances, the Ex-BLT members’ financial situation is very poor today. We have demanded the concerned authorities to think about the rehabilitation, development of the Ex-BLT cadres,” the UBPO president said. In addition to raising the demand for the rehabilitation of the Ex-BLT cadres outside BTAD, the general meeting of the Ex-BLTWS Coordination Committee took resolution to demand the government to take steps for the immediate implementation of the provisions of the Third Bodo Peace Accord (BTR Accord), notification of the BKWAC villages, delimitation of the BKWAC constituencies and holding of the BKWAC election. The meeting of the organization also demanded the withdrawal of the cases against NDFB founder president Ranjan Daimary and other ex-NDFB cadres and their release at the earliest.

