Ex-CEM Haflongbar urges vigilance, transparency in Rs 100-crore Greater Haflong Water Supply Project

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HAFLONG: Former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar has called for greater transparency, accountability and public vigilance in the implementation of the nearly Rs 100-crore Greater Haflong Water Supply Project under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

In a press statement, Haflongbar welcomed the government’s initiative to address the long-standing drinking-water crisis in Haflong town and expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Government of Assam for sanctioning the major water-supply project. He also appreciated the cooperation and initiative of the NCHAC Executive Committee headed by CEM Debolal Gorlosa.

According to the statement, the construction of Haflong Town Water Supply Project (24×7), including five years of operation and maintenance under EPC mode, has been awarded at a contract price of Rs 99,87,94,585. Of this, Rs 89,29,65,335 is earmarked for the capital expenditure component, while Rs 10,58,29,250 has been provided for five years of operation and maintenance. The stipulated completion period is 24 months, including the rainy season.

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