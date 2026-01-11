Exam-oriented education killing innovation in India, says IIT Guwahati professor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: "The Indian education system has largely become a preparation for specific examinations. Students are trained to reproduce model answers that fetch high marks rather than to think independently. This is one of the reasons why innovation in India remains low despite our huge population," said Dr. Anupam Saikia, Professor of Mathematics at IIT Guwahati, while addressing students and teachers at Bongaigaon Higher Secondary School (EM) on Saturday.

Dr. Saikia was speaking on the first day of the school's Golden Jubilee Closing Ceremony. Emphasizing the true meaning of education, he said, "Real education is not about copying. It is a continuous journey of developing one's talent and personality-starting from birth and continuing until the last day of life. No one can develop talent or personality in a single day, month, or even a year. School life lays the foundation for our future."

Quoting a famous saying on success, he added, "Genius is a combination of 99 percent perspiration and one percent inspiration. Regularity, sincerity, and hard work are the only paths to success. There is no alternative to these."

He also expressed his gratitude to the Golden Jubilee Reception Committee, especially Principal Abdul Mannan and Coordinator Saifur Rahman Khan, for inviting him to the occasion.

The day's programme began with the hoisting of the school flag by Principal Abdul Mannan, followed by the Golden Jubilee flag hoisting and the ceremonial hoisting of 50 flags. An exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Hillol Jyoti Singha, Professor of Zoology at Bodoland University.

A colourful cultural rally, participated in by students and various teams, was inaugurated by Dr. Tarinee Deka, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bongaigaon. The programme also included the felicitation of distinguished guests.

