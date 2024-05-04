Excise Department seized liquor worth Rs 1 crore in Binpati area of Dhubri district

DHUBRI: Dhubri Excise Department seized liquor worth Rs 1 crore in its recent drive across the district. A total of 72.225 litres of illegal foreign liquor and 54.600 litres of beer were seized in Binpati area of Dhubri district by a team led by Superintendent of Excise, Bedang Bhusha Saikia. The illegal liquor seized is estimated to be worth Rs 1,30,000. The excise department also seized illegal liquor and vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore in the district.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Final call for support in last leg of phase III campaign in entire lower Assam region

Also watch: