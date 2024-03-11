Excise raid leads to seizure of illicit liquor in Tinsukia, Assam

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Joint excise search, patrolling, and raid duties were conducted by Margherita and Digboi Excise on Saturday at Tengapothar, Dehing TE Natun Line, Borgolai, etc., under Margherita police station. A naka checking duty was also carried out by the team at Namchik (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border) and checked almost 50 vehicles.

The operation detected three cases while apprehending one person. During the raids, 65 litres of illicit distilled liquor were seized and destroyed.

