Executive Meeting of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha held at Panpur

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 8th executive meeting of the Sonitpur district committee of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) was held at Hakama, Panpur, in the southern part of Jamugurihat on Sunday, with Anil Gautam, President of the district committee of the literary body, in the chair. The executive meeting was held in collaboration with the Dakhin Jamuguri branch of the district committee. In the meeting, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, President of the central committee of ANSS, also unveiled ‘Panash,’ the mouthpiece of the district committee.

Also Read: Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha launches official website at Biswanath College