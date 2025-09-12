Exercise Siyom Prahar Showcases Drone Integration in Tactical Ops

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Indian Army conducted Exercise Siyom Prahar, a major field training exercise aimed at validating the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations, from September 8 to 10.

Organized under realistic battlefield conditions, the exercise marked a significant step forward in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths. The scope of employment extended from persistent surveillance and battlefield reconnaissance to target acquisition and precision strike, thereby underscoring the transformative role of drones in enhancing combat effectiveness.

The central focus of the exercise was the development and validation of new Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) suited for future battlefields. These included innovative methods for integrating drone inputs with conventional firepower, refining joint targeting processes and ensuring rapid decision-making in fluid combat scenarios. The exercise also highlighted the importance of adaptability and synergy between traditional combat arms and emerging technological enablers.

The outcomes of the exercise provided valuable lessons for operational integration, force multipliers and future employment concepts.

Also Read: Several Join BJP at Meeting in Demow Constituency

Also Watch: