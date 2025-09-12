Several Join BJP at Meeting in Demow Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under 95 No. Demow constituency, in Bokota Lakuwa Mandal Silakuti Panchayat Bhajani Bhokot Kataki Rangamancha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joining meeting was organized on Thursday, where several individuals joined the party. In the programme, Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, Bitupon Raidongia, District President of BJP, Sivasagar, Buddha Phukan, President of Bokota Lakuwa Mandal, district level workers, Mandal Presidents, and party workers were present.

