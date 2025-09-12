Assam News

Several Join BJP at Meeting in Demow Constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party holds joining event in Bokota Lakuwa Mandal Silakuti Panchayat, welcoming new members under 95 No. Demow constituency.
A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under 95 No. Demow constituency, in Bokota Lakuwa Mandal Silakuti Panchayat Bhajani Bhokot Kataki Rangamancha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joining meeting was organized on Thursday, where several individuals joined the party. In the programme, Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, Bitupon Raidongia, District President of BJP, Sivasagar, Buddha Phukan, President of Bokota Lakuwa Mandal, district level workers, Mandal Presidents, and party workers were present.

