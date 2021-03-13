Golaghat Expenditure Observer appeals to people to contact him for any complaints

A Correspondent



GOLAGHAT: Indian Revenue Service officer Hemant Hingonia, who is the Expenditure Observer for Golaghat election district, appealed to the people to contact him directly for any complaints regarding election expenditure. In the first phase, on March 27, polling will be held for 95-Golaghat and 96-Khumtai LAC under Golaghat election district. People may call him directly on 93941-77601 and 60005-47090 in case of any irregularity in election expenses or for any complaint regarding the same. The Expenditure Observer urged voters to cooperate in conducting free and fair elections.

