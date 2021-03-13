 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Golaghat Expenditure Observer appeals to people to contact him for any complaints

Indian Revenue Service officer Hemant Hingonia, who is the Expenditure Observer for Golaghat election district, appealed to the people to contact him directly for any complaints regarding election expenditure.

Expenditure Observer

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  13 March 2021 5:17 AM GMT

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Indian Revenue Service officer Hemant Hingonia, who is the Expenditure Observer for Golaghat election district, appealed to the people to contact him directly for any complaints regarding election expenditure. In the first phase, on March 27, polling will be held for 95-Golaghat and 96-Khumtai LAC under Golaghat election district. People may call him directly on 93941-77601 and 60005-47090 in case of any irregularity in election expenses or for any complaint regarding the same. The Expenditure Observer urged voters to cooperate in conducting free and fair elections.

Also Read: General Observers interact with micro-observers for the upcoming Assam Elections

Also Watch: Assam Polls 2021 Assam CM Sonowal at Morigaon


Expenditure Observer Golaghat 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X