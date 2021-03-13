General Observers interact with micro-observers for the upcoming Assam Elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: General Observers Dinesh T Waghmare, K. Biju, and Dr. S. Suresh Kumar, met with all the micro-observers appointed for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections and briefed them about their roles and responsibilities during a training held at the new Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Thursday. The micro observers were apprised about the nature of duties they have to carry out on polling day such as ensuring preparations before the start of poll, carrying out mock poll on polling day, replacement of EVMs/VVPATs in case of malfunction, among others. They also apprised the micro observers about the various preventive measures and protocols put in place in view of the prevailing COVID 19 situation. On the other hand, General Observer Dr S Suresh Kumar visited various polling stations under 71-Dhekiajuli and 72-Barchalla LACs and reviewed the availability of facilities such as water and sanitation facility and electrification. He also instructed the officials to ensure availability of all required facilities and sought their active participation in conducting a free and fair election.

