Expenditure Observer appointed by ECI arrives in Chirang, holds meeting with officials

BONGAIGAON: The Expenditure Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), V. Ramanadha Reddy, IRS, for the 31- Sidli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) arrived in Chirang district on March 11.

As informed by the District Election Officer Gautam Talukdar, any person having queries and complaints regarding any election related issues may directly meet him at his office chamber near the DEO's office in the office of the Deputy Commissioner at Kajalgaon or he may directly be contacted at his cell number 9707968854.

Later, on his arrival in the district, he had meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Chirang, Superintendent of Police, Chirang and officials engaged in various cells like expenditure monitoring cell, Static Surveillance Teams, Video Surveillance Teams, Flying Squad Teams, Video Viewing Team, Model Code of Conduct cell and income tax officials to take stock of the election expenditure monitoring mechanism and implementation status of model code of conduct in the run up to the ensuing assembly election in the district.

At the meeting, Reddy highlighted the ECI's guidelines on expenditure and asked the officials engaged in various expenditure monitoring cells to be more vigilant and active in their duties so that no electors could be influenced with money, liquor and gift items during election period.

While taking status reports from the officials present on what they had so far done in the district, the Superintendent of Police, Sudhakar Singh informed that till Friday they had managed to destroy around 300 litres of illicit liquor and as a nodal officer of the expenditure monitoring cell, Ringkhang Mashahary, Additional Deputy Commissioner, apprised that in the joint effort of Static Surveillance Team and Flying Squad Teams, they had seized 41 litres of IMFL during their raids at various locations.

In this connection, observing that distribution of liquor and other contraband items, including money, were common during elections, Expenditure Observer Reddy advised the officers to continue to be alert on the flow of such items. He encouraged all the officers to cooperate with one another and to face the public in a polite manner while conducting checking for free, fair and successful conduct of election in the district.

