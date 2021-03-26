Expenditure Observer inspects expenditure of candidates in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Expenditure Observer Dr. S Venugopal, IDAS, inspected the expenditure of all six candidates nominated for 12-Margherita LAC for the third time before the polling.

The General Observer for 124-Margherita LAC, Uday Jadhav took stock of general preparedness for the polling day slated on March 27 and he was apprised by the District Election Officer and Election Officer on the election related matters. Proper arrangements were made keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol and the whole office was sanitized under the aegis of the Returning Officer, Samprity Goswami. All measures are being taken for the smooth process of polling within the constituency.

Meanwhile, a prohibitory order under Section126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has been issued that prohibits campaigning and displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency, stated the SDIPRO, Margherita.

